(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — Frank Buckley talks to Sen. Alex Padilla, D-California, about the For the People Act, which would expand voting rights.

“We need the For The People Act now more than ever,” Padilla said.

Padilla also talks about the ongoing debate about the filibuster.

“It is not an exaggeration when we say our democracy is under attack, the stakes are too high,” Padilla said.