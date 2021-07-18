Inside California Politics: Talk show host Larry Elder talks about recall race

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — Talk show host Larry Elder talked to Nikki Laurenzo about California’s recall race.

“I think I, Larry Elder, have the ability to articulate the issues in a clear and convincing way,” Elder said. “I think I can explain the connection between rising crime, rising homelessness … to the left-wing policies.”

Elder also argued that Republicans’ sole focus in the recall race is to get Gov. Gavin Newsom out of office.

“If all of us are smart and we turn our cannon fire toward Gavin Newsom, as you pointed out, none of this matters unless he gets recalled,” Elder said. “It takes 50% plus one for him to be recalled. If that doesn’t happen, it doesn’t matter how many votes I have. It doesn’t matter how many the rest of the people have. So we have to stay focused and not chew each other up and make sure that Gavin Newsom leaves.”

Elder announced he was running for governor last week but his name did not appear on a list of candidates released by the secretary of state’s office late Saturday.

Watch Elder’s full interview in the player above.