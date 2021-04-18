Inside the Bullpen: Could Caitlyn Jenner join the recall?

(Inside California Politics) — If California sees a recall election this fall, Governor Gavin Newsom could see dozens of opponents vying for his job.

According to a recent report from Axios, Caitlyn Jenner could be among them.

Jenner, 71, has considered running for public office before, but now sources close to her say this could be the real deal.

She has also voiced her support for the recall effort.

This week, Los Angeles Times politics reporter Seema Mehta and Daily Beast reporter Blake Montgomery join us Inside the Bullpen to discuss the latest in the recall effort.