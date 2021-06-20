Inside the Bullpen: The latest on the state budget, recall election

Inside California Politics

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — Nikki Laurenzo talks to Laurel Rosenhall, with CalMatters, and John Myers, with the Los Angeles Times, about the state’s budget, reopening and the latest on the recall.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s the real budget, if it’s the final budget and it hasn’t been for most years,” Myers said.

On the recall, Rosenhall talks about a 2019 law that could impact the recall election.

“It could trigger some lawsuits and it could have an impact on the runs against Gavin Newsom,” Rosenhall said.

