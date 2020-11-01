John Bolton discusses the 2020 election

Ambassador John Bolton gives his thoughts on what will happen if former Vice President Joe Biden wins the presidency over President Donald Trump. Bolton also talks about the relationship between the Republican Party and President Trump.
