John Cox on Newsom’s performance during state crises, recall effort

Former California gubernatorial candidate John Cox joins Inside California Politics to discuss Gov. Gavin Newsom’s performance during several ongoing crises in the state.
Cox also revealed that he is making a six-figure donation to the effort to recall Gov. Newsom.
