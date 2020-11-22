Journalists discuss impact of Newsom’s French Laundry dinner

Cal Matters reporter Laurel Rosenhall and independent journalist Adam Housley react to Governor Gavin Newsom’s dinner at The French Laundry.

“All that does is continue to really push opposition to what the state’s been telling us,” Housley said.

