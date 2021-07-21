Larry Elder reacts to new poll showing him in lead of recall election candidates

SACRAMENTO (INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) – Conservative talk radio host Larry Elder is speaking out exclusively to Inside California Politics after a new poll with Emerson College revealed he is leading the race to replace Governor Gavin Newsom if he is recalled by voters.

The exclusive new statewide poll of more than 1,000 registered voters, which has a margin of error of +/-2.9%, asked respondents who they would vote for to replace Gov. Newsom. Elder led the pack at 16%, with John Cox and Kevin Faulconer trailing behind both at 6%.

A large majority of respondents remain undecided.