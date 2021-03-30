Latest poll shows 40% support Newsom recall

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The latest poll reveals 4 in 10 likely voters say they would vote yes on removing Governor Gavin Newsom from office in a special recall election.

The poll, published by the Public Policy Institute of California, further revealed that if a special election to recall Newsom were held today, 40% of likely voters say they would vote yes on removing Newsom while 56% would vote no, and 5% are unsure.

The results are based on responses from more than 1,700 California adult residents interviewed from March 14 to 23. The sampling error is ±3.3 percent for the total unweighted sample.

According to the poll, just over half of Californians approve of the governor’s job performance, which is similar to ratings in January.

Views break along party lines, with 79% of Republicans far more likely than 15% of Democrats and 42% of independents saying they would vote yes.

Across California regions, here is where support stands for removing Newsom:

Central Valley (49%)

Inland Empire (47)

Orange/San Diego (41%)

Los Angeles (40%)

San Francisco Bay Area (27%)

“40% would vote yes to remove Newsom if a special election to recall the governor were held today, with Republicans far more likely to vote yes,” said Mark Baldassare, PPIC president and CEO. “The share who would now vote to remove the governor is similar to the 38% who did not vote for Newsom in the fall of 2018.”

Additionally, the poll found that Newsom’s approval rating has remained steady so far this year. Just over half of Californians (54% adults, 53% likely voters) approve of how he is handling his job as governor. Peak approval for Governor Newsom so far was in May 2020, when 65% of adults and 64 percent of likely voters said they approved of his performance.

These results come after a poll released by Nexstar Media Group‘s six California Television Stations along with Emerson College that found Californians are split when it comes to Newsom’s performance and he has his work cut out for him if he is to hold on to his office for another term.

That poll of more than 1,000 registered voters also found a majority of Californians believe a change in the governor is needed in 2022 when Newsom is up for re-election.