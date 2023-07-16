(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis said she launched her campaign for governor because California is a large state and candidates need a lot of time to introduce themselves to voters.

“That’s why I’m starting early, to be able to say ‘Look I’m lieutenant governor. I know how to do this job’,” Kounalakis said. “I have the right experience. I have a business background, a background in diplomacy but also four years in the second job so I’ll be ready to know how to do this job.”

Kounalakis announced her 2026 candidacy earlier this year, just months after Gov. Gavin Newsom won reelection in November.

In 2022, Kounalakis, serving as acting governor while Gov. Gavin Newsom was out of state, became the first woman in California history to sign a bill into law.

California’s first female lieutenant governor points to her business experience and her time as U.S. ambassador to Hungary as part of her qualifications that make her stand out above other potential candidates.

“I served as President Obama’s ambassador overseas in Europe, that diplomacy experience I will tell you is really important but it’s also allowed me to work with the governor on international business and on international engagement,” Kounalakis said. “California is very much leading the way when it comes to combatting climate change and I get to do a fair amount of that work as well as working with our ports, working on supply chain issues, making sure that California is a good place for foreign investors to come and invest which creates jobs.”

When it comes to one of the issues Californians say they are most concerned about, homelessness, Kounalakis said that while there are already projects in the works to tackle the issue, more needs to be done.

“The fact is there are billions of dollars in the pipeline, there are the CARE courts that will be coming on line and then there is also an initiative that is going to be on the ballot in ’24 where people can vote to redeploy resources to mental health,” Kounalais said. “So action is being taken but there is more that we are going to have to do.”

Kounalakis said she is also listening to the business community as well.

“The business community is looking for— I wouldn’t say I hear as much this ‘Oh we’re going to leave’ kind of thing but really just asking for more certainty when it comes to California, predictability, level playing field and the ability to work within the policies that the government puts in place in a way that’s user friendly.”

Kounalakis said she wants to be governor of California because of how much the state means to her family.

“My family came from Greece. My father immigrated here when he was just 15,” Kounalakis said. “He came here to work as a farmworker. He was able to go to college and start a business. I worked with him in our family business for about 18 years building residential communities, housing communities in California”

Kounalakis’s father Angelo Tsakopoulos founded ATK Development, a major Sacramento-based land developer.

Her uncle, George Tsakopoulos, founded Tsakopoulos Investments, which developed Bank of the West Tower along Capitol Mall in Sacramento.

Kounalakis said some politicians who inspired her include Nancy Pelosi, Barak Obama, and Hilary Clinton, who has already endorsed Kounalakis for governor.

In her book, ‘Madam Ambassador,’ Kounalakis said she told Clinton of her desire to be an ambassador at a fundraising party held at her father’s house during the former First Lady’s first Senate campaign in 2000.

When Clinton became U.S. Secretary of State in 2009, Kounalakis was appointed as U.S. ambassador to Hungary.