Newsom’s picks for Senate, secretary of state ‘chance to shake up electoral politics’

Nikki Laurenzo talks to CalMatters reporter Laurel Rosenhall and Democratic political consultant Steve Maviglio about Gov. Gavin Newsom’s picks for California senator and secretary of state.

“I think we have to give him an A for this,” Maviglio said.

Newsom recently announced Secretary of State Alex Padilla to fill Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ seat and Rep. Shirley Weber to fill Padilla’s position.

