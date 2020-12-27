Newsom’s picks for Senate, secretary of state ‘chance to shake up electoral politics’

Inside California Politics

by: Inside California Politics

Posted: / Updated:

Nikki Laurenzo talks to CalMatters reporter Laurel Rosenhall and Democratic political consultant Steve Maviglio about Gov. Gavin Newsom’s picks for California senator and secretary of state.

“I think we have to give him an A for this,” Maviglio said.

Newsom recently announced Secretary of State Alex Padilla to fill Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ seat and Rep. Shirley Weber to fill Padilla’s position.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News