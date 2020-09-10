Nexstar Broadcasting’s weekly ‘Inside California Politics’ program expands statewide Sept. 13

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – KRON4’s parent company, Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., announced Wednesday it will expand its “Inside California Politics” show to all 6 of its television stations in California on Sept. 13.

This 30-minute program will air weekly and will examine the political, economic, and social issues important to Californians across the state, and especially to those living in the local communities served by Nexstar’s television stations.

Developed and launched earlier this year by KTXL-TV in Sacramento, “Inside California Politics” will be carried by KTLA-TV in Los Angeles, KRON-TV here in San Francisco, KSWB-TV in San Diego, KGET-TV in Bakersfield, and KGPE-TV in Fresno.

The political affairs program will feature exclusive statewide reach and perspective on issues impacting California, in addition to comprehensive interviews with political and business leaders throughout the state. There will also be local analysis of the week’s top political issues.

Viewers are encouraged to engage in the weekly discussion each week by using the hashtag #insideCApolitics and following @CAinsider on Twitter.

You can watch “Inside California Politics” on KRON4 every Sunday at 6:30 a.m.

