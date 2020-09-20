Point-Counterpoint: The Israel-UAE agreement

The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain agreed to normalize relations with Israel. The agreement was negotiated by the Trump administration and a signing ceremony was held at the White House on Tuesday.

That brings us to this week’s Point-Counterpoint.

Author, Fox News opinion writer and former chair of the California GOP Tom Del Beccaro joins us to deliver the point.

Michael Yaki, former adviser to Rep. Nancy Pelosi, a former San Francisco supervisor and member of the U.S. Civil Rights Commission, joins us to deliver the counterpoint.