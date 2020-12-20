Political analyst discusses current state of political parties

Frank Buckley talks to Matthew Dowd, ABC chief political analyst and chief strategist for former President George W. Bush, about the current state of the Republican Party.
“I think deep down if you gave any of them truth serum, they know there wasn’t widespread voter fraud,” Dowd said.
Dowd says the problem Republicans face is less President Trump but “what Donald Trump represents.”
