Political analyst discusses lessons learned from 2016 election

Inside California Politics

by: Inside California Politics

Posted: / Updated:

Public Policy Institute of California research associate Rachel Lawler joins Inside California Politics to talk about current voter enthusiasm and what that could mean for down-ballot races, and lessons learned from 2016 to try to ensure polls in this election are more accurate.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News