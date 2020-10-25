Political analyst discusses lessons learned from 2016 election

Public Policy Institute of California research associate Rachel Lawler joins Inside California Politics to talk about current voter enthusiasm and what that could mean for down-ballot races, and lessons learned from 2016 to try to ensure polls in this election are more accurate.
