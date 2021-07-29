Recall election: 3 delegates reach threshold for GOP candidate endorsement

SACRAMENTO (INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) – A recent breakdown of the delegate count so far for the California Governor recall election reveals three candidates have met the threshold for endorsement.

Inside California Politics‘ Nikki Laurenzo tweeted the breakdown showing Larry Elder, Kevin Kiley, and Kevin Faulconer as the three who have hit the 200-count threshold.

Nominees need 200 delegate nominations by July 31 at 11:59 p.m. to be eligible for the California GOP endorsement.

An exclusive poll by Inside California Politics and Emerson College published last week revealed Elder is leading the race to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom if he is recalled by voters.

Voters will be sent a ballot with two questions: Should Newsom be recalled? And who should replace him? If more than half of voters say “yes” to the first question, then whoever on the list of potential replacements gets the most votes is the new governor of the nation’s most populous state.

The recall election is scheduled for Sept. 14.