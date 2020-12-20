Rep. Katie Porter frustrated over stimulus relief disagreements

Inside California Politics

by: Inside California Politics

Posted: / Updated:

Nikki Laurenzo interviewed Rep. Katie Porter, D-Irvine, about the latest stimulus package that is being worked on in Congress.

“We definitely can’t mistake the fact that this is not going to be in this pakcage or the fact that there is not definitely a real need that exists for state and local relief,” Porter said.

Porter also talked about the issues that are holding up the stimulus package.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News