Long considered one of Congress’s most liberal members, Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Oakland) is looking to make the move to the U.S. Senate and says her early advocacy on issues such as poverty is why voters should choose her to replace the retiring Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

“I’ve been fighting for years and years and years to lift people out of poverty,” Lee said in an interview for the special program “Inside California Politics: The Race for the Senate.”

“…(I)n the Senate, who’s talking about poverty? Who’s talking about inequality? Who is seeing these people who are one paycheck away from poverty?”

A recent poll by Inside California Politics and Emerson College Polling found that the economy, housing affordability, and homelessness were the issues Californians were most concerned about.

According to Lee, economic policies are to blame for those concerns.

“When people, for instance, make $15 an hour and their rent is $3,000 a month and the landlord wants more or they get evicted, they’re on the street,” Lee said. “We have to have housing policies that allow people to stay in their home and allow the landlords to be able to charge the rent that’s fair.”

Raising the minimum wage

Beyond housing, Lee also said the state’s minimum wage isn’t enough to live on.

“I support not only raising the minimum wage, but a living wage,” Lee said. “We have to make sure that we raise the minimum wage to a living wage and beyond so that people can afford to stay in this state. Here? On $15 an hour? You can’t live in California on $15 an hour.”

The Congresswoman from Oakland also suggests expanding the child care tax credit and empowering labor unions are important for addressing poverty as well as coming at the problem from a different angle.

“I’m working with Bernie Sanders on legislation as it relates to CEO compensation,” Lee said. “I mean, when you look at what CEOs make and what corporate leaders make versus what minimum wage workers make, that gap has got to be closed.”

“…We have to have this economic system looked at in a way that’s fair for everyone and that we close the inequality gap,” Lee added.

Lee highlights her background in social work

When it comes to dealing with those with mental illness living on the streets, Lee said it’s an area she’s well-versed in.

“One of the reasons I majored in clinical social work is so that I could understand the mental health system because the mental health system wasn’t working in Berkeley and Oakland for women and people of color and for low-income people,” Lee said. “I set up my own community mental health center and had that for 10 years so I know the whole mental health scene pretty well.”

Lee says that for those already on the streets, the solution is community-based.

“You don’t need to have a whole battery of Ph. D.s,” Lee said. “You need to have people who are trained in the community like trusted messengers who can go out there, talk to people who are unsheltered, and relate to them.”

“They know how to help people by helping them with their mental health needs and by helping them with counseling but also by helping them with their practical needs,” Lee said. “‘Do you need a house to live in? Do you need care for your children? Do you need x,y,z?’ and then the services have to be there.”

Despite her liberal legacy, Lee said she has plenty of experience working across the aisle.

“Right now I’m working to repeal the authorization to use force, the one that was established and was based on lies that there were weapons of mass destruction in Iraq,” Lee said. “Well I’m working with the MAGAs, the Freedom Caucus, because there are quite a few of them who support repealing, maybe for different reasons…”

She’s also working with Republicans on marijuana laws.



“I’m trying to get some fairness and justice in our drug laws and trying to get it descheduled at the federal level,” Lee said. “I work with Republicans. I co-chair the Cannabis Caucus with Republicans. “

“I know how to legislate, I know how to appropriate and I know how to negotiate,” Lee added.

Reparations for Black Americans

Lee is also a staunch supporter of reparations for Black Americans and says she has been for a long time.

“I didn’t just start working on repairing the damage for African Americans recently, this goes back to the late 80s, early 90,” Lee said. “When Congressman Conyers first introduced H.R. 40, I was (working as a staff member for then-Congressman Ron Dellums) and I got the Democratic Party to understand early on why H.R. 40 was so important in terms of repairing the damage of the past and they supported it then.”

Lee says the consistent negative disparities experienced by Black people today are a result of government policies enacted long ago.

“When you look at the wage gap in America as it relates to African Americans, when you look at the wealth gap, when you look at the disparities…(during COVID) how people of color, specifically African Americans were disproportionately impacted,” Lee said.

“When you look at incarceration rates; when you look at the homeless population; when you look at every disparity and economic tragedy that’s occurring and you see it’s Black people as a large percentage of those, that’s not because it just happened,” Lee said.

“That’s because it’s the system, the economic policies, the racism that’s been institutionalized over decades, hundreds of years, is still with us,” Lee continued.

The longtime Congresswoman says reparations are key to correcting those harmful policies.

“The descendants of those who have been slaves and the descendants of those who have been oppressed for so long deserve to be recognized as full Americans and deserve for those gaps to be closed and that’s what reparations are about and that’s what I’m going to continue to fight for.”

Newsom’s pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Senate

The same survey by Inside California Politics and Emerson College Polling showed Lee as California voters’ third choice in the 2024 Senate primary behind Rep. Adam Schiff and Rep. Katie Porter.

Lee was previously seen as a contender to be Gov. Gavin Newsom’s choice to replace Kamala Harris in the Senate when Harris became vice president but ultimately was not chosen.

“That was history,” Lee says of Newsom’s decision to appoint Alex Padilla to the Senate instead of her. “We’re here now.”

Should Feinstein resign before her term is over, Newsom has said he would nominate a Black woman to the seat, but Lee said she wouldn’t push the governor to choose her.

“He did indicate that he would appoint an African American woman,” Lee said. “I’m not one to interfere in his process and indicate what he should do or should not do.”

“I’m going to run this campaign to win it.”