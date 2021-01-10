Rep. McClintock says Capitol riot doesn’t warrant Trump impeachment

Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Roseville, talks about what it was like inside the U.S. Capitol when rioters forced them to flee and hide.
He also talks about President Trump’s role in Wednesday’s events.
“I think he used appallingly bad judgment,” McClintock said.
McClintock did say he is against impeachment and invoking the 25th Amendment.
