(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — Rosenhall, Garofoli discuss Newsom Florida ads and CA Justice Department leak.

Los Angeles Times opinion writer Laurel Rosenhall and San Francisco Chronicle senior political writer Joe Garofoli joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss ad buys in Florida by the campaign of California Governor Gavin Newsom.

The two also talk about Governor Newsom’s growing national presence, as well as a leak of gun owner information from the California Department of Justice.