Sen. Padilla discusses gun control in wake of San Jose mass shooting

(Inside California Politics) — U.S. Senator Alex Padilla joins Inside California Politics this week to discuss gun control measures in the wake of the mass shooting in San Jose.

“The shooter in the San Jose incident didn’t ignore the laws, he found the loopholes and worked around them,” Padilla said.

He also gave his take on Senate Republicans blocking a bipartisan panel that would have investigated the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“For most of my Republican colleagues that didn’t have the backbone to stand up for what’s right is a dereliction of duty,” he said.

