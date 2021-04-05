Submit your questions: Sen. Alex Padilla to participate in Inside California Politics town hall

U.S. Senator Alex Padilla will join Inside California Politics this Sunday for a special 30-minute town hall.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Inside California Politics) — U.S. Senator Alex Padilla will join Inside California Politics this Sunday for a special 30-minute town hall.

Padilla, the state’s first Latino senator, will discuss a broad range of topics including COVID-19 relief, gun violence, immigration and voting rights. He will also field viewer questions related to those topics from Twitter.

Viewers can submit their questions by tagging @CAinsider on Twitter and using the hashtag #insideCApolitics.

Padilla was appointed to the Senate by Governor Gavin Newsom, filling the seat left vacant by Vice President Kamala Harris. He is the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration, Citizenship and Border Security.

His first bill in the Senate would provide a pathway to citizenship for essential workers.

The special will be hosted by Frank Buckley and Nikki Laurenzo.