‘Trump incited that mob’: CA congressman says impeachment was only option

Inside California Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Frank Buckley talked to impeachment manager Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Torrance, about the case against President Donald Trump.

“Donald Trump incited that mob. We simply had no other choice but to impeach,” Lieu said.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News