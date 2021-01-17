‘Trump incited that mob’: CA congressman says impeachment was only option

Frank Buckley talked to impeachment manager Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Torrance, about the case against President Donald Trump.
“Donald Trump incited that mob. We simply had no other choice but to impeach,” Lieu said.
