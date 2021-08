Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a meeting with Native American community leaders about voting rights together with Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, in the Vice President’s Ceremonial Office at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex, in Washington, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Vice President Kamala Harris and California Governor Newsom’s joint “Vote NO” anti-recall campaign rally in Daly City has been canceled, Gov. Newsom’s campaign spokesman Nathan Click confirmed to KRON4 News Thursday.

The rally was scheduled for Friday.

No other details were immediately available.

