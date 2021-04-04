‘We need to fix this process’: Rep. Scott Peters talks about immigration reform

Frank Buckley talks to Rep. Scott Peters, D-San Diego, about migrant girls being housed at the San Diego Convention Center.

“This is a much more humane setting for these girls and I think they’ll be much safer and well cared for,” Peters said.

Peters also talks about immigration reform and what could be done.

“We also need to invest in diminishing the reason why the people come. When the situation improved in Mexico economically, people stopped coming from Mexico,” Peters said.

Watch the full interview below:

