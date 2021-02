Political reporters Sophia Bollag and John Myers discuss the upcoming changes to California’s vaccine rollout.

“We know that two health care companies, Blue Shield of California and Kaiser Permanente, are going to be taking over some of the state’s vaccination distribution work,” Bollag explained.

“We still don’t know how Blue Shield will do all of this,” Myers added. “You got counties across California that have pushed back and said, ‘We already have a plan in place.'”