What’s needed in the infrastructure bill

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) – Frank Buckley talks to Rep. Maxine Waters, D-California, about launching an investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection.

“If they think it’s just going to go away because they’re not supporting it … We’re not going to buy into that,” Waters said. “We have to move forward.”

Waters also discusses the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

“Housing is infrastructure … So, I’m looking for housing to be included and I’m not committing to anything until I see housing,” Waters said. “We have got to get the homeless off the street.”

