Which candidate Californians are Googling ahead of Inside California Politics recall debate

(KTXL) — With less than a month until Californians vote whether to recall Governor Gavin Newsom from office, voters take to the web to find information on the other candidates — and gauge Newsom’s chances of staying in office.

Nikki Laurenzo and Frank Buckley will moderate the Inside California Politics Governor Recall Debate on Aug. 19.

Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, businessman John Cox, and Assemblymember Kevin Kiley will face-off in their second televised debate. This will give voters another look at the mostly Republican challengers looking to oust Newsom from office.

Newsom handily outperformed his challengers in web searches over the past 30 days, according to Google Trends. Conservative radio host Larry Elder followed, as Cox and Faulconer trailed behind their rivals in total searches over the same period.

However, support of Newsom is falling, an exclusive Inside California Politics/Emerson College poll found.

Forty-six percent of voters now favor recalling Newsom — up three percentage points since a July 22 Inside California Politics/Emerson College poll. 48% of voters remain against the recall.

Despite leading in searches among his immediate rivals, Elder did not participate in last month’s televised recall debate. He will not attend Thursday’s debate either.

Elder increased to a double-digit lead over his nearest contenders — Cox and television personality Caitlyn Jenner.

Election day is set for Sept. 14.