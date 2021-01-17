Why impeachment manager supports Capitol investigation

Inside California Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Castro Valley, talks to Nikki Laurenzo about when President Donald Trump’s trial could begin after being impeached a second time.

“We don’t believe the country should suffer through another hour of Donald Trump as president,” Swalwell said.

Swalwell said he hopes the trial will begin as soon as possible.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News