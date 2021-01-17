Why impeachment manager supports Capitol investigation

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Castro Valley, talks to Nikki Laurenzo about when President Donald Trump’s trial could begin after being impeached a second time.
“We don’t believe the country should suffer through another hour of Donald Trump as president,” Swalwell said.
Swalwell said he hopes the trial will begin as soon as possible.
