Kamala Harris sworn in as first female, Black, and South Asian VP of the United States

Politics

by: @JCCIC via Storyful

(KRON) – Kamala Harris was sworn in as the vice president of the United States on January 20, making history as the first woman and woman of color to serve in the position.

This footage shows Harris taking the oath of office at the inauguration ceremony, held at the US Capitol building. Joe Biden was also sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.

