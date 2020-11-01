Levi’s Stadium, Chase Center open for early voting

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON/AP) – As election day nears, we want to make sure you have all of the resources available to make sure your vote is counted Tuesday.

In-person voting has started in most counties across California. To curb spread of the coronavirus the Legislature allowed counties to offer fewer in-person polling places in exchange for opening them earlier.

Voting locations opened Friday in some places and most counties will have it this weekend through Election Day on Tuesday.

More than 22 million people are registered to vote in California – about 88% of all eligible adults. All voters got a ballot in the mail this year, part of the state’s effort to encourage people to vote remotely to avoid spreading the virus. More than 9.4 million people have already returned their ballots.

Chase Center

Drop off ballots *only*

SUNDAY: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

MONDAY: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

TUESDAY: 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Chase Center is also sponsoring Oakland and Santa Cruz locations:

Oakland 1011 Broadway

Drop off and polling site on Election Day.

SUNDAY: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

MONDAY: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

TUESDAY: 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Levi stadium and the Oakland Coliseum are both open today- Tuesday for voting.

We spoke to residents in the area who are excited about voting.

“There is no reason not to cast your ballot the city of SF and the department of elections is going overboard, as usual, to make sure everybody can vote, there are voting centers so much energy going into Election Day,” said resident Troy Watson.

Associated Press contributed to this report.

Latest Stories: