Live election reports across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Looking for a local coverage? We’ve got you covered.

KRON4 reporters are live with the latest for 2020 election voter turnout in the Bay Area.

NORTH BAY:

KRON4’s Ashley Zavala is live in Solano County.

Gayle Ong brings us the latest in Sonoma County.

Terisa Estacio speaks with with the registrar of voters in Marin County.

EAST BAY:

Taylor Bisacky is live in Contra Costa.

Noelle Bellow brings us the latest in Alameda County.

SOUTH BAY

Rob Fladeboe reports from Santa Clara County.

Jonathan McCall is live in San Mateo.

Latest Stories: