LIVE TODAY: Trump issues pardons on final day

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – President Donald Trump is expected to issue pardons on his final day in office Tuesday at 2:00 p.m.

He has already issued a slew of pardons to Republican allies, including Charles Kushner, the father of his son-in-law.

In November, Trump pardoned his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who was convicted to lying to the FBI during an investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. He also commuted the sentence of his longtime political confidant Roger Stone back in July.

He pardoned his 2016 campaign adviser, George Papadopoulos, also involved in the Russia probe.

Former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was already jailed and serving a 7.5 year sentence when Trump pardoned him in December.

He also pardoned former U.S. Senator Duncan Hunter, a Republican who represented California.

Besides the government workers he granted clemency, Trump also pardoned four former government contractors who killed more than a dozen civilians in Iraq in 2007.

Despite these late term pardons, Trump has pardoned far fewer people than prior presidents.

At this time, reports say Trump will not issue a self-pardon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

