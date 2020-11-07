Live updates as the world reacts to Joe Biden victory

A man hangs a US flag up in the town of Ballina, North West of Ireland, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Ballina is the ancestral home of US President elect Joe Biden. Biden was elected Saturday as the 46th president of the United States, defeating President Donald Trump in an election that played out against the backdrop of a pandemic, its economic fallout and a national reckoning on racism. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – As news of Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 Presidential Election broke, an outpour of support erupted from U.S. residents and politicians across the globe.

The Associated Press reports that Democrat Joe Biden on Saturday surpassed the necessary 270 electoral votes to become the U.S. President-elect.

Immediately after, Joe Biden released a statement on Twitter saying ‘America, I’m honored that you have chosen me.”

His running mate for Vice President, Senator Kamala Harris, is an Oakland native and former San Francisco District Attorney. She congratulated President-elect Joe Biden, calling him saying “We did it, Joe!”

Kamala Harris also made history as the first Black woman to become vice president, an achievement that comes as the U.S. faces a reckoning on racial justice.

She is the first person of South Asian descent elected to the vice presidency, will become the highest-ranking woman ever to serve in government, four years after Trump defeated Hillary Clinton.

Although President Donald Trump hasn’t conceded defeat, people around the world were celebrating Biden’s victory Saturday.

Politicians, worldwide are congratulating Biden and Harris.

“While we are about to celebrate the 5th anniversary of the Paris Agreement, this victory symbolizes our need to act together more than ever, in view of climate emergency,” the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo tweeted.

The U.S. left the landmark climate change agreement earlier this week.

Welcome back America! Congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris for their election! While we are about to celebrate the 5th anniversary of the Paris Agreement, this victory symbolizes our need to act together more than ever, in view of climate emergency. 🇺🇸#Election2020 — Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) November 7, 2020

California Governor Gavin Newsom took to Twitter saying “California is so, so proud today.”

My dear friend, and now Madame Vice President-elect, congratulations.



California is so, so proud today. pic.twitter.com/EtilFvOM8w — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 7, 2020

Former Pres. Barack Obama tweeted “The election results at every level show that the country remains deeply and bitterly divided. It will be up to not just Joe and Kamala, but each of us, to do our part.”

Congratulations to my friends, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris — our next President and Vice President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/febgqxUi1y — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 7, 2020

I’m beyond thrilled that my friend @JoeBiden and our first Black and Indian-American woman Vice President, @KamalaHarris, are headed to restore some dignity, competence, and heart at the White House. Our country sorely needs it. pic.twitter.com/yXqQ3tYRoa — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) November 7, 2020

The voters have spoken, and they have chosen @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris to be our next president and vice president.



It's a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America.



Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Onward, together. pic.twitter.com/YlDY9TJONs — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 7, 2020

Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for their historic win. In this incredibly difficult moment in American history, I wish them the best as they attempt to bring our nation together around an agenda of economic, social, racial and environmental justice. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 7, 2020

The Americans have chosen their President. Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! We have a lot to do to overcome today’s challenges. Let's work together! — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) November 7, 2020

Congratulations, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Our two countries are close friends, partners, and allies. We share a relationship that’s unique on the world stage. I’m really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 7, 2020

Congratulations President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and the team that led their campaign, the volunteers that powered their effort and the voters who have ended our national nightmare! — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) November 7, 2020

America has spoken and democracy has won. Now we have a President-Elect and Vice President-Elect who will serve all of us and bring us all together. Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on your momentous victory! — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) November 7, 2020

Congratulations, Mr. President-Elect! Georgians look forward to adding our votes to the total once all voices are heard — and together, we will restore the soul of this nation. https://t.co/rTuDUJtZaO — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) November 7, 2020

.@JoeBiden will be a President for ALL Americans who will get us out of this pandemic and help us build back better. It’s time to get to work. https://t.co/T0VFDWRayV — Tammy Duckworth (@TammyforIL) November 7, 2020

In President-elect Joe Biden, Americans elected a leader ready on Day One. Working together with President Biden and Vice President Harris, we have the opportunity to deliver extraordinary progress For The People. https://t.co/CKwVtR4qpz pic.twitter.com/aPjv4mTT4l — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) November 7, 2020

Donald Trump immediately released the following statement, refusing to concede and promising legal challenges.

