Live updates as the world reacts to Joe Biden victory

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – As news of Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 Presidential Election broke, an outpour of support erupted from U.S. residents and politicians across the globe.
The Associated Press reports that Democrat Joe Biden on Saturday surpassed the necessary 270 electoral votes to become the U.S. President-elect.
Immediately after, Joe Biden released a statement on Twitter saying ‘America, I’m honored that you have chosen me.”
His running mate for Vice President, Senator Kamala Harris, is an Oakland native and former San Francisco District Attorney. She congratulated President-elect Joe Biden, calling him saying “We did it, Joe!”
Kamala Harris also made history as the first Black woman to become vice president, an achievement that comes as the U.S. faces a reckoning on racial justice.
She is the first person of South Asian descent elected to the vice presidency, will become the highest-ranking woman ever to serve in government, four years after Trump defeated Hillary Clinton.
Although President Donald Trump hasn’t conceded defeat, people around the world were celebrating Biden’s victory Saturday.
Politicians, worldwide are congratulating Biden and Harris.
“While we are about to celebrate the 5th anniversary of the Paris Agreement, this victory symbolizes our need to act together more than ever, in view of climate emergency,” the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo tweeted.
The U.S. left the landmark climate change agreement earlier this week.
California Governor Gavin Newsom took to Twitter saying “California is so, so proud today.”
Former Pres. Barack Obama tweeted “The election results at every level show that the country remains deeply and bitterly divided. It will be up to not just Joe and Kamala, but each of us, to do our part.”
Donald Trump immediately released the following statement, refusing to concede and promising legal challenges.
