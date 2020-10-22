Mel Brooks endorses Biden

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Actor and filmmaker Mel Brooks endorsed Joe Biden for president in a video on Twitter today.

“Why? Because of this coronavirus, and Donald Trump’s not doing a damn thing about it,” Brooks said.

Max Brooks, Mel’s son, tweeted the video, saying that Brooks has never made a political video, until now.

“So many people are dying. And when you’re dead, you can’t do much!”

“Take a tip from me, vote for Joe. OK, that’s all I got to say,” Brooks closes out the video saying he has to go fill out his ballot.

His endorsement has been viewed over 3.5 million times on Twitter.

Latest Stories: