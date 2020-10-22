SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Actor and filmmaker Mel Brooks endorsed Joe Biden for president in a video on Twitter today.
“Why? Because of this coronavirus, and Donald Trump’s not doing a damn thing about it,” Brooks said.
Max Brooks, Mel’s son, tweeted the video, saying that Brooks has never made a political video, until now.
“So many people are dying. And when you’re dead, you can’t do much!”
“Take a tip from me, vote for Joe. OK, that’s all I got to say,” Brooks closes out the video saying he has to go fill out his ballot.
His endorsement has been viewed over 3.5 million times on Twitter.
Latest Stories:
- San Jose’s Measure G: How it looks to expand Independent Police Auditor’s authority and more
- New park opens along Bay Bridge
- Court sides with California GOP over ballot boxes
- Woman’s obituary: In lieu of flowers ‘do not vote for Trump’
- Mel Brooks endorses Biden