Melania Trump scolds witness for citing son’s name during hearings

WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump says a Democratic witness at the House Judiciary Committee’s impeachment hearing should be “ashamed″ for bringing up the name of her 13-year-old son, Barron.

The first lady has tweeted at Stanford law professor Pamela Karlan that “a minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics.”

At one point during Karlan’s testimony, she said that while President Donald Trump can “name his son Barron, he can’t make him a baron.” Karlan was trying to make a point that Trump is a president and not a king.

Melania Trump says Karlan “should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it.”′

Mrs. Trump tries to keep her son out of the spotlight.

The hearing was called to explore the constitutional basis for impeaching Trump over his effort to pressure Ukraine’s president to investigate a political rival.

