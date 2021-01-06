Multiple White House officials resign amid Capitol chaos

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON/AP) – Wednesday’s violent occupation of the U.S. Capitol by the president’s supporters sparked renewed conversations inside the White House about mass resignations by mid-level aides who are responsible for operations of the office of the president.

So far, 3 White House officials have resigned following violent protests at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.

Stephanie Grisham, the first lady’s chief of staff and a former White House press secretary, submitted her resignation Wednesday, but declined to say what has prompted her move.

White House social secretary Rickie Niceta and deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews also resigned. More departures were expected in the coming days, officials said. But other aides indicated they were staying to help smooth the transition to President-elect Biden’s administration.

