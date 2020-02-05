Tense moments between Pelosi, Trump during State of the Union address

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) – Tense moments during the State of the Union address.

President Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi exchanged unspoken insults.

During the address, Pelosi took to Twitter to share her thoughts.

Pelosi clapped back starting the Tweet, “Americans are tired of his lies.”

Americans are tired of his lies.



He and Republicans in Washington have spent the last years trying to destroy the Affordable Care Act.



In fact, they 👏 are 👏 in👏 court 👏 right👏 now 👏 relentlessly 👏 working 👏 to 👏 kill 👏 our 👏 protections! #SOTU — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) February 5, 2020

Even before President Trump began his address, Pelosi extended her hand and Trump refused to shake it.

There was a clear tension between the president and House Speaker, who has been leading his impeachment.

This comes a year after Pelosi clapped back at the president in a moment that went viral.

Trump barely acknowledged her even though she introduced him at the address and stood behind him during the speech.

He turned his back as she reached her hand out to greet him.

And it didn’t stop there.

Once President Trump finished his speech, Pelosi is seen immediately standing to her feet and ripping up what appears to be the speech.