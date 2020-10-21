Oakland opens polling locations at public schools for Election Day

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Unified School District is stepping up to help Oaklanders make it to the polls by opening 11 schools as polling locations.

During both the first presidential and vice presidential debates, the City of Oakland came up as a point of discussion. President Donald Trump talked about violence plaguing the city, and vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris shared her story of being proudly born in an Oakland hospital.

The school district announced before Thursday’s debate that 11 of its school will serve as places to vote in-person.

“We of course wanted to step up,” said OUSD spokesman John Sasaki.

“Measure Q, Measure Y, and then of course all the other offices, including the president and vice president. This is a very big election for Oakland unified. (Voters) can come to our schools and cast their ballots starting on October 31. We are excited to provide them with that outlet,” Sasaki said.

Harris is considered to be a “a daughter of Oakland.”

Sasaki said,” I have known Kamala for 17 years. I have known her since before she was a DA in San Francisco. There is a lot of pride. A lot of love, a lot of affection, here in Oakland. Because she was born here in Oakland. She is an Oakland girl. The kids of Oakland are very, very excited that she is on the ticket.”