Pelosi hosts town hall on gun violence

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Congresswoman Jackie Speier will host a town hall Tuesday night on gun violence prevention.
They are expected to talk about the Democrats’ plan to deal with the epidemic.
The town hall is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at Abraham Lincoln High School in San Francisco.
