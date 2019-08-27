Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

Pelosi hosts town hall on gun violence

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Congresswoman Jackie Speier will host a town hall Tuesday night on gun violence prevention.

They are expected to talk about the Democrats’ plan to deal with the epidemic.

The town hall is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at Abraham Lincoln High School in San Francisco.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News