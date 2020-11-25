Political analyst discusses trends the 2020 election showed us

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – President Trump has pardoned former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn despite a guilty plea in the Russia probe.

First, President-elect Joe Biden gave a Thanksgiving address on Wednesday, which was a plea for unity.

Catherine Heenan, host of ‘Inside Bay Area Politics,’ spoke to our political analyst Professor David McCuan who says that could be a tough ask.

One of the important trends the presidential election showed us, according to McCuan, it’s a lot harder these days to measure public opinion and attitudes.

It’s not a random fact he says. In fact, it affects pretty much everything.

McCuan says Biden’s number one challenge and the one facing ‘all’ of government is handling the pandemic.

He says finding common ground won’t be easy.

Watch full interview with McCuan above.