Poll: Trump’s approval rating highest ever

(WDTN/CNN) – President Donald Trump’s approval rating is the highest its ever been, according to a new poll.

The poll, conducted by the Washington Post and ABC News, says 44% of Americans approve of his job performance while 53% said they disapprove.

That’s five points up since April.

The economy served as the only issue where a majority (51%) said they approve of Trump’s performance, according to the poll.

The survey was conducted while the president was in Japan for the G-20 Summit.

42% percent said they disapprove Trump’s handling of the economy.