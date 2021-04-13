Porn star Mary Carey says she’s running for California governor

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KRON) – Porn star Mary Carey announced Tuesday that she plans to run for Governor of California in an effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Carey also ran for governor in the 2003 recall election and placed 10th out of a field of over 130 candidates.

“Last time I ran I was young, dumb and full of fun,” Carey said.

But this time around, she says she’s “ready to be on top!”

“I have big plans for California, and it is time for someone with a new attitude from outside of mainstream politics to lead. I can promise you – it won’t take long before all Californians will be satisfied with my job performance.”

She says she plans to give a boost to the entertainment and high-tech industries.

A poll released by Nexstar Media Group‘s six California Television Stations along with Emerson College found Californians are split when it comes to Newsom’s performance and he has his work cut out for him if he is to hold on to his office for another term.