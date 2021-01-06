President Trump tells protesters at Capitol to ‘go home’

(KRON) – President Donald Trump is encouraging supporters occupying the U.S. Capitol to “go home,” while incorrectly claiming the Election was stolen from him.
This announcement from Trump came hours after his supporters violently stormed the Capitol.
Trump did not initially ask supporters to vacate the area as the unrest continued.
