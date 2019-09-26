Live Now
READ: Redacted whistleblower complaint raises concerns about Giuliani role

WASHINGTON (AP) – The intelligence whistleblower’s complaint at the center of House Democrats’ impeachment probe into President Donald Trump raises concerns about Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani’s role in seeking assistance from Ukraine to benefit the president’s 2020 reelection campaign.

The redacted and anonymous complaint was released Thursday by the House intelligence committee.

The complaint suggests that Ukrainian leadership was “led to believe” that a phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was conditioned on whether Zelenskiy “showed willingness to ‘play ball'” on issues raised by Giuliani.

