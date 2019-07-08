Rep. Eric Swalwell becomes first Dem to drop out of presidential race

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) held a press conference on Monday afternoon announcing that he is dropping out of the 2020 presidential race.

The 1 p.m. news conference was held at his Dublin headquarters.

According to The Hill, most public polls show Swalwell in the low single digits or in some cases, not registering at all.

With Swalwell dropping out of the Democratic contest, this makes him the first candidate in the crowded primary field to do so.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Swalwell, who is a member of the House Intelligence Committee, is expected to announce he will launch a reelection bid for his fifth term in the lower chamber.

As far as who the East Bay congressman is endorsing — he says he’s not making a decision just yet.

“I’m really impressed with the field. I’m not going to make any decisions right now. Look, it’s a talented field. That was one of the challenges, I think, for us is we had a lot of heavyweights in that field,” Swalwell said. “It’s going to take more twists and turns. I look forward now to being a citizen and watching the debates.”