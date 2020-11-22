‘Stop the Steal’: Protesters gather outside Georgia Governor’s home

Supporters of Donald Trump gathered outside the Georgia Governor’s mansion in Atlanta on November 21 for a ‘Stop the Steal’ rally, local news reports said.

The protest came after Georgia Secretary of State’s Office confirmed a six-day hand recount had been completed, reaffirming Joe Biden as the state’s victory in the US presidential elections.

No evidence of widespread voter fraud has been found by authorities and the Department of Homeland Security has said the 2020 presidential election was the most secure in the nation’s history.

Latest Stories: