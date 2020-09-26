Trump announces Amy Coney Barrett as Supreme Court Nominee

This image provided by Rachel Malehorn shows Judge Amy Coney Barrett in Milwaukee, on Aug. 24, 2018. (Rachel Malehorn, rachelmalehorn.smugmug.com, via AP)

WASHINGTON (KRON) – President Trump has announced that Amy Coney Barrett is his nominee for the Supreme Court to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Republicans and Democrats are gearing up for an election-season confirmation fight unlike any in American history.

Barrett would replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court. Ginsburg died last Friday from complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer. She was 87.

The likely shift in the court’s makeup — from Ginsburg, a liberal icon, to an outspoken conservative — would be the sharpest ideological swing since Clarence Thomas replaced Justice Thurgood Marshall nearly three decades ago.

Senate Republicans are readying for confirmation hearings in two weeks, with a vote in the full chamber now expected before Election Day.

Associated Press contributed to this report.

