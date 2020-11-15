Trump says Biden ‘won,’ blames rigged election

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – President Donald Trump has said that President-elect Joe Biden “won” the election, according to his tweet Sunday morning.

This is the first time we have actually seen President Trump use language of an election win by Biden.

“He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more!” Trump tweeted in response to a post by Fox News show “Watters’ World”.

The video suggests Biden “didn’t earn” the election.

About an hour later, Trump tweeted that “I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a rigged election.”

