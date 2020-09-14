Trump wants Joe Rogan to moderate presidential debate against Biden

(KRON) – President Trump accepted an invite via Twitter to join another presidential debate moderated by Comedian and UFC commentator Joe Rogan.
Rogan was talking with retired UFC fighter Tim Kennedy about having Trump and Biden on the show Joe Rogan Experience.
“You would have to stream it live to no one could edit it, and I would want them in there for hours,” Rogan said.
Kennedy responded, “Ideas. We could hear what they actually believe in, what they’re gonna do, who they’re gonna appoint.”
Kennedy took to Twitter to ask people if they actually wanted a podcast, four hours to be exact, about the presidential debate.
The president responded “I do!” to the idea.
If the debate comes to life, it’ll be long-form, with neutral camera positions, and no sound bite length responses, according to Kennedy.
Joe Biden has yet to respond to the series of tweets including Texas Senator Ted Cruz and Rogan fans.
The official first 2020 presidential debate is set for September 29. For KRON4 election coverage, click here.
